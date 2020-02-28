We have been posting comparisons between the new Samsung Galaxy S20 and the previous generation Galaxy S10. We hope that these will help you decide which device is the best option for you. Whether you choose any of the three new variants or if you should stick to last year’s Galaxy S flagships.

Now, if you finally decided not to upgrade the Galaxy S20, let me tell you that we’ve selected the best deals available right now for every variant of the Galaxy S10.

You can get your Samsung Galaxy S10 directly from Samsung. They have dropped the price of every single Galaxy S10 variant, and you can even get an extra discount when you trade in an eligible device.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e starts at $600, but you can get discounts that go from $220 if you trade in the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, $160 if you trade in the Galaxy S9, and more. The regular Samsung Galaxy S10 starts at $750, while the Galaxy S10+ can be yours for $850. There are several carrier options as well, so take a look at these deals by following this link.

Amazon is continuously giving discounts to tons of products, and it’s always a great place to look for discounts. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices are being sold for prices even lower than the ones you find on Samsung’s official website.

You can find the most expensive Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 128GB storage starting at $700, which means $300 less than its usual price. You can get the same $300 off in the version with 1TB storage, or $310 in the one with 512GB, meaning you can get yours for $1,300 or $940 respectively. You can also get a “free” pair of AKG N700NC headphones, but you will have to pay a bit more in the end.

You can also find the regular version of the Galaxy S10 with 128GB starting at $600 with $300 savings. The same variant with 512GB in storage is $450 off, so you would just have to pay $700 for yours. Finally, if you want the least expensive variant, The Galaxy S10e is $200 off, so you can get yours starting at $550 for the version with 128GB in storage. You can also go for the version with 256GB in storage that’s selling for $700.

B&H Photo Video is another great alternative for you. Today’s deals for the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices include the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 128GB storage for $700, while the regular Galaxy S10 is available with 128GB and 512GB storage space. The prices for these $600 and $700 respectively.

If you’ prefer to buy a new Galaxy S10 device with monthly installments on America’s largest networks, this may be the best option for you. You can find every single variant of the series, plus the 5G variant.

If you want the Samsung Galaxy S10e, you can get it on Verizon’s network, starting at $24.99/month for 24 months. AT&T has the same device at $20/mo for 30 months, and you can also get it on Sprint for $19.79/mo for 24 months. You can also get it Unlocked for $475.

The Galaxy S10 is available for $31.24/mo for 24 months on Verizon’s network. You can also get it for $25/mo for 30 months on AT&T or pay $26.04/mo for 24 months on Sprint’s network. If you prefer, you can also get it for $700 unlocked, but remember, this is the variant with 128GB storage, and prices will go up depending on the configuration of your choice.

The Galaxy S10+ can be yours starting at $35.41/mo for 24 months on Verizon. AT&T will make you pay 30 monthly installments of $28.43, while Sprint offers the same device for 24 payments of $30.20. The unlocked version is selling for $800.

Now the 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 can be yours on Verizon’s network with 256GB storage for 24 monthly installments of $54.17. Sprint has the same device for the same price, but if you hurry, you can get yours for just 24 monthly payments of $24.99, saving a total of $700.

For more information on these devices, you can check out a complete description of their specs and features in this link. You can also watch our videos to find out which were our first impressions of the devices and how they have held up against time and just how well they age.