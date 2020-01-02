Apple usually launches three iPhones every year, but recent rumors have made us believe that 2020 will be different. We thought that we could get up to six devices, four of them with OLED displays, while the regular iPhone 12 and the successor of the iPhone SE with an LCD panel. This new iPhone SE 2 is also supposed to be called iPhone 9, and now, more information has surfaced. Now, we hear the possibility of getting a second LCD iPhone in the works.

Supply chains are usually a great source of information, and this time Digitimes has made a report citing Chipbond Technology. There is specific evidence that claims that this company has received orders for two different LCD devices since Chipbound makes driver ships for LCD screens. This information makes us believe that Apple may be planning on giving us a second iPhone 9 later in the year, maybe the iPhone SE 2 Plus, or iPhone 9 Plus that Ming-Chi Kuo thought was prepared for 2021. Remember that this new iPhone would look like the iPhone 8, but it would pack better internals, and its price could start at $399.

Source: 9to5Mac

Via Digitimes