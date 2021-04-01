Are you one of the players of PUBG Lite? We have news for you. The game is shutting down soon. No, this is not April Fool’s prank. The company has announced that it will be closing down PUBG Lite by the end of April. The app is shutting down on April 29, and new downloads have already been shut down on March 30.

While the company didn’t give a reason for the closure of its popular game for low-end mobile phones, it wrote:

“We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe.

Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG LITE is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC).”

The news of PUBG Lite shutting down comes after Krafton, the game’s publisher, announced last November that the game was going fully free-to-play as it ditched in-game currency system. The service ends on April 29, 2021, whereas its player support will no longer be available starting May 29, 2021. You will be able to continue to play the game and spend in-game credits as normal, including the L-COIN that you already have, until the termination time.

“We would like to convey our sincerest apology as well as our deepest appreciation to everyone. We truly hope you have enjoyed your time with us and please look forward to our future endeavors,” wrote the company in its blog post.