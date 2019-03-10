More than 7 non-Google phones will be on Android Q beta
When Android 9 Pie was still just known as Android P and was about to go into public beta testing, we learned that Google was about to open the flood gates with the help of Qualcomm and let seven non-Pixel phones into the fold from six OEMs.
For Android Q, there’s the hope that more phones from more manufacturers will join the pre-release ranks in engaging its users in new software.
Iliyan Malchev, a Project Treble development team member, went on the Android Developers Backstage podcast to talk about the progress on his ongoing effort to streamline the incredibly clunky software update process.
In so doing, he also gave a mention about the potential openness of the Android Q beta:
“At Google I/O [2018], when we did the first beta, we had all these companies lined up and that was really that amazing,” Malchev said. “The number is bigger for the upcoming Android release, which I am very happy about. I cannot share the exact numbers yet. But the trend is positive and strong, and I am very happy about this.”
You can plug into the insight of what’s going on with Treble and the Android Q update by listening to the show, linked below this story.
