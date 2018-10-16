China sees rise of Nokia X7 and second Snapdragon 710 device

HMD Global has made news for the third consecutive week this October with the launch of the Nokia X7 in China — no, not the one from 2011.

The X7, which is believed to be launching elsewhere as the Nokia 7.1 Plus, leaves an interesting performance and amenities gap between it and the Nokia 7.1.

The larger LCD, which covers 86.5 percent of the fascia and has both a notch and a chin, brings the color in with DCI-P3 support for wider dynamic range in video content. The surrounding chassis is glazed in 7.97mm of glass and Series 6 Aluminum. Following the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, the Snapdragon 710 is seen on the X7. The new “quasi-flagship” chipset, as Nokia’s Chinese site describes it, has expanded its footprint but is still firmly an exclusively in China.

Dual rear cameras on this device bring a lot of heat for the price category with a main 12-megapixel unit that’s optically stabilized along with a 13-megapixel support sensor. There’s a 20-megapixel selfie camera. As on the Nokia 7.1, there are AI beauty settings, two-sided picture- and video-taking with Bothies and OZO Audio recording.

The device features a USB-C port for 18W charging as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Android 8.0 Oreo is on-board with an update to Pie promised.

Memory configurations of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and 6/128 are available for pre-order at ¥1,699 ($246) and ¥2,499 ($362), respectively, through JD.com from today.