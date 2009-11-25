For those devout followers of the Symbian operating system, Nokia will be releasing the Nokia X6, a music-centric touchscreen phone that will mark the company’s first capacitive touchscreen handset. The handset follows the Nokia 5800 Xpress Music phone, which was the company’s first touchscreen phone and Nokia’s answer to Apple’s iPhone onslaught. The Nokia blog mentions that native Finland and the UK will be getting the Nokia X6 next week.

The device will sport a 3.2-inch touchscreen, 5-megapixel camera, and 32 GB of memory.The S60 handset will cost around $750 sans contract.

(via: Engadget)