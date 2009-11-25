For those devout followers of the Symbian operating system, Nokia will be releasing the Nokia X6, a music-centric touchscreen phone that will mark the company’s first capacitive touchscreen handset. The handset follows the Nokia 5800 Xpress Music phone, which was the company’s first touchscreen phone and Nokia’s answer to Apple’s iPhone onslaught. The Nokia blog mentions that native Finland and the UK will be getting the Nokia X6 next week.

The device will sport a 3.2-inch touchscreen, 5-megapixel camera, and 32 GB of memory.The S60 handset will cost around $750 sans contract.

(via: Engadget)




You May Also Like
ios 15 lock screen bypass
iOS 15 lock screen bypass revealed on video
A Spanish security researcher has revealed a Lock Screen bypass that exists in the iOS 15 public release.
Google-Pixel-6-lineup-official-images-from-Google
Alleged Google Pixel 6 color names and European prices have been leaked
Check out the latest Google Pixel 6 series rumors that feature possible pricing and the names for the upcoming color options
Galaxy S21 FE Voice
Wait, what? Samsung’s supposedly canceled Galaxy S21 FE shows up on FCC
Samsung just issue a statement, please.