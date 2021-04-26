Nokia 8.3 5G
Nokia 8.3 5G (Image only for representation)

HMD Global recently announced the launch of two Nokia 5G smartphones, namely, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20. Now, it is being reported that the company is planning to launch another 5G smartphone. It is aiming to announce the device in the third quarter of 2021.

While we wait for the Nokia 9 PureView successor, this phone might pack flagship specifications but under the hood, you are likely to get a Snapdragon 7-series processor. It could be a Nokia 8.3 5G successor and is said to be in the works for quite some time.

The latest development comes from Nokia Power User, which reports that Nokia could be developing a Nokia 8.3 5G successor but it might be named differently. Lately, the Nokia smartphones have moved to X-series instead of the number series in naming scheme. Hence, the upcoming 5G phone is said to be the Nokia X50. However, it isn’t confirmed.

The Nokia X50 is speculated to be powered by an unannounced Snapdragon chipset. It could come equipped with a Snapdragon 775 / 775G chipset, which is yet to be launched. The SoC is rumored to be a significant upgrade over Snapdragon 765G. It could have the model number SM7350.

Moreover, the upcoming Nokia X50 is tipped to sport a penta rear camera setup, which could be led by a 108MP primary camera. The 108MP sensors aren’t uncommon now. We have seen this flagship spec trickle down to the mid-range segment, thanks to the likes of Redmi and Realme. Other cameras onboard could be ultra-wide, depth, macro, and telephoto sensors. Further, the Nokia phone is said to feature Zeiss optics and OZO Audio tech just like Nokia 8.3 5G.

The Nokia X50 might come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with PureDisplay V4. It might have support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, it is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 22W charging. As for the launch timeline, the Nokia X50 is tipped to be announced in the second half of 2021.

 




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

