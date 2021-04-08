The Nokia G10 and G20 launched earlier today were not the only phones to mark the debut of a new phone series. HMD Global is also introducing a new X-series, with the first two members of the family being Nokia X10 and X20. These two phones take a lot of design cues from the Nokia 8.3, especially the circular camera module at the back with four radially-positioned lenses and the hole-punch aesthetics on the front.

No high refresh rate screen, but you get expandable storage and the 3.5mm headphone jack

Both the phones actually look similar to each other as well, and share a lot of their internal hardware too. HMD Global has equipped the Nokia X10 and X20 duo with a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout. The peak brightness maxes out at 450 nits, but this is not a high refresh rate panel. The latest Nokia offerings come equipped with a 4,470mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Nokia X10

But the similarities don’t end there, as the Nokia X10 and X20 use the same 5G-ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC that was launched a few weeks ago. You get a choice between 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 4GB + 128GB configurations for the Nokia X10, while the Nokia X20 will be available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants.

48MP camera on the Nokia X10, and a 64MP snapper on the Nokia X20

The two phones feature a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. However, Nokia X10 goes for a 48MP primary camera at the back and an 8MP selfie camera, while Nokia X20 takes things a notch higher with a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front snapper. Both the phones allow storage expansion up to 512GB (via microSD card) and retain the 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Nokia X20

Coming to the pricing part, Nokia X10 starts at €309 and will be available in select markets this June in Forest and Snow color options. Nokia X20 costs a bit higher at €349 and will hit the shelves starting next month, rocking Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue paintjobs.

Nokia X10 and X20 specifications

Nokia X10 Nokia X20 Software Android 11

3 years of OS upgrades

3 years of security updates Android 11

3 years of OS upgrades

3 years of security updates Display 6.67-inch FHD+

1080 x 2400 pixels

450 nits brightness

20:9 aspect ratio 6.67-inch FHD+

1080 x 2400 pixels

450 nits brightness

20:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 RAM 4GB / 6GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB

MicroSD card up to 512GB 128GB

MicroSD card up to 512GB Rear Cameras 48MP primary

5MP ultra-wide

2MP macro

2MP depth 64MP primary

5MP ultra-wide

2MP macro

2MP depth Front Camera 8MP 32MP Battery 4470mAh

18W charging 4470mAh

18W charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/AGPS

GLONASS

Beidou

NFC Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/AGPS

GLONASS

Beidou

NFC Colors Forest

Snow Midnight Sun

Nordic Blue Price €309 €349