Nokia x10 x20

The Nokia G10 and G20 launched earlier today were not the only phones to mark the debut of a new phone series. HMD Global is also introducing a new X-series, with the first two members of the family being Nokia X10 and X20. These two phones take a lot of design cues from the Nokia 8.3, especially the circular camera module at the back with four radially-positioned lenses and the hole-punch aesthetics on the front.

No high refresh rate screen, but you get expandable storage and the 3.5mm headphone jack

Both the phones actually look similar to each other as well, and share a lot of their internal hardware too. HMD Global has equipped the Nokia X10 and X20 duo with a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout. The peak brightness maxes out at 450 nits, but this is not a high refresh rate panel. The latest Nokia offerings come equipped with a 4,470mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

nokia x10
Nokia X10

But the similarities don’t end there, as the Nokia X10 and X20 use the same 5G-ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC that was launched a few weeks ago. You get a choice between 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 4GB + 128GB configurations for the Nokia X10, while the Nokia X20 will be available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants.

48MP camera on the Nokia X10, and a 64MP snapper on the Nokia X20

The two phones feature a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. However, Nokia X10 goes for a 48MP primary camera at the back and an 8MP selfie camera, while Nokia X20 takes things a notch higher with a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front snapper. Both the phones allow storage expansion up to 512GB (via microSD card) and retain the 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

nokia x20
Nokia X20

Coming to the pricing part, Nokia X10 starts at €309 and will be available in select markets this June in Forest and Snow color options. Nokia X20 costs a bit higher at €349 and will hit the shelves starting next month, rocking Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue paintjobs.

Nokia X10 and X20 specifications

 Nokia X10Nokia X20
SoftwareAndroid 11
3 years of OS upgrades 
3 years of security updates		Android 11
3 years of OS upgrades 
3 years of security updates
Display6.67-inch FHD+
1080 x 2400 pixels
450 nits brightness
20:9 aspect ratio		6.67-inch FHD+
1080 x 2400 pixels
450 nits brightness
20:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 480Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
RAM4GB / 6GB6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB
MicroSD card up to 512GB		128GB
MicroSD card up to 512GB
Rear Cameras 48MP primary
5MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
2MP depth 		64MP primary
5MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
2MP depth
Front Camera8MP32MP
Battery 4470mAh
18W charging		4470mAh
18W charging
ConnectivityWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/AGPS
GLONASS
Beidou
NFC		Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/AGPS
GLONASS
Beidou
NFC
ColorsForest
Snow		Midnight Sun
Nordic Blue
Price€309€349
I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Fold review
Galaxy Z Fold 3’s outer display could match the iPhone 12 mini screen size
Notably, the resolution of the new device is the same as the predecessor. However, the screen size is smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s outer display.
Samsung galaxy Z fold 2
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy S21 series is on sale today
Check out the best deals on the latest Galaxy phones, as you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for just $1,200, and the Galaxy S21 for $100
sony xperia 1 III olixar
Sony’s Xperia 1 III flagship leaked in all its glory by casemaker ahead of launch
Sony Xperia 1 III will likely make its debut next week and is said to come with some key upgrades such as a periscope camera and 65W charging.