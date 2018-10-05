Nokia has new wireless earphones that will compete with Apple’s Airpods

Apparently, every company wants to create their own wireless headphones. The last company was Samsung with some buds, but now we see that Nokia doesn’t want to be left behind.

Nokia is giving the Apple AirPods more competition. Lately, big names like Sony, Huawei, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus have designed wireless earphones, but now Nokia has its own Nokia True Wireless EarBuds. These were presented yesterday alongside the Nokia 7.1 and other accessories. They will come with a charging case, and they’ll give you up to 3.5hrs of continuous use. They’re also waterproof and they can be charged with a USB-C cable. These True Wireless EarBuds will have a price of $148, while the Pro Wireless Earphones will be $79. The main difference is the neckband and the fact that this last one will triple the playback time of the more expensive earbuds