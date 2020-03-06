Nokia 5G Phone
Up next
Author
Tags

HMD Global has scheduled an event for March 19. Nokia is expected to announce a range of devices at the event. Further, the company has confirmed that it will launch its first 5G smartphone on March 19.

So far, there is no official word regarding the upcoming Nokia 5G phone’s name, internal hardware or design. It could be the long-rumored Nokia 8.2 5G.

The press release says the first 5G-ready Nokia phone will be unveiled on March 19, alongside a host of other smartphones and possibly an ‘original phone’ teased earlier.

The company is expected to unveil the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3, according to reports.

Via: Gadgets360

You May Also Like

Moto RAZR VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Too EASY?! (video)

This is the new Moto RAZR, Motorola’s bet that nostalgia is enough, and this is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the company’s second modern foldable.

Apple´s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac and more products on sale right now

These are some of the best deals available today. They include a couple of budget-friendly smartphones and latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac from Apple

Microsoft Surface Duo might arrive much earlier with Snapdragon 855 at its heart

Microsoft does not want the Surface Duo to feel outdated by launching it at a time when 5G becomes a norm and the Snapdragon 855 is too old.