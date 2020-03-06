Nokia 5G Phone
HMD Global has scheduled an event for March 19. Nokia is expected to announce a range of devices at the event. Further, the company has confirmed that it will launch its first 5G smartphone on March 19.

So far, there is no official word regarding the upcoming Nokia 5G phone’s name, internal hardware or design. It could be the long-rumored Nokia 8.2 5G.

The press release says the first 5G-ready Nokia phone will be unveiled on March 19, alongside a host of other smartphones and possibly an ‘original phone’ teased earlier.

The company is expected to unveil the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3, according to reports.

Via: Gadgets360

