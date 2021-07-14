Nokia posted an image on social media saying that “With our newest Nokia phone you will never need a case again 27.07.21”. It shows a device that has this text on the back, engraved onto the rear casing.

It’s unclear what device could be launched on the 27th, but it’s clear that it might be a rugged device. The device in question looks very similar to the Nokia X10 and X20 series, and it has four rear cameras in a circular housing module. There is also ZEISS branding in the middle, next to the LED flash.

Recently, an HMD executive has confirmed that the company may return to the high-end, flagship business on November 11, although no other information was shared at the time. This device is very unlikely to be a powerhouse, in fact, it might be a rumored Nokia XR 20 device (via GSMArena). The Nokia XR20 was spotted on Geekbench last month with a Snapdragon 840 chipset and 4GB of memory, which is a very similar configuration to the Nokia X10 and X20.

The new smartphone will likely be aimed at developing markets and it’ll very likely be an affordable low-end phone. We’ll be sure to update you with more development information as it becomes available, we’ll let you know what happens on the 27th and report back. If the November date for a possible Nokia flagship device turns out to be true, we should start seeing some leaks very soon, and hear a lot more information about the upcoming smartphone in the coming weeks and months ahead.

