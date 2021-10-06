HMD Global, the company behind modern-day Nokia phones, unveiled its first-ever Android Nokia T20 tablet. The Nokia T20 is said to be built on the same foundation as classic Nokia phones, with the focus on battery life and the “quality that’s built to last.” Nokia says you can expect “category-leading 14+ hours of battery life with all the versatility and reliability you expect from a Nokia phone,” from the T20 tablet.

Nokia T20 is the Nokia’s one of the first brand-new tablets of the T-series. It features a 10.4-inch 2K display with a resolution of 1200 pixels by 2000 pixels. With a brightness of 400 nits and toughened glass up top, HMD says the T20 is perfectly suited to handle everything from important business meetings to a nail-biting virtual quiz. Coupled with the stereo speakers with OZO Playback, Nokia says the T20 offers a truly immersive media experience as well.

It runs on the Android 11 operating system and Nokia is offering two years of OS upgrade and three years of security update with T20. Nokia has also integrated Google Kids Space — a children’s Google account manager with parental controls — on the T20 tablet. On top of this, Nokia says that the “Nokia T20 joins the broadest fleet of Android Recommended devices (AER) that meet Google’s strict enterprise requirements, which means a device you can trust to support your business.”

Nokia says its Android tablet is built with the same “Scandinavian design philosophy” as the company used for the first Nokia smartphones. It is made out of a solid metal body that is “built to go the distance.” The tablet even features an IP52 dust and water resistance rating.

On the inside, Nokia T20 doesn’t feature flagship-level components. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset that features two high-performance A75 cores clocked 1.8GHz and six A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The tablet is backed by an 8,200 mAh battery and Nokia says the tablet can go up to 15 hours without charging when surfing the web.

Nokia is also offering some exclusive offers on buying the Nokia T20. Nokia T20 buyers will get a 30-day free trial from ExpressVPN.

Nokia’s first Android tablet comes in two configurations: one comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage whereas the other one comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 4/64 variant has been priced at $249.99 and will be available in the United States starting November 17.

“We pride ourselves on always listening and responding to people’s wishes. Over the past year, we noticed the increase in hybrid working and online learning, as well as the growing use of social media, video calling platforms, and streaming services – leading to an increase in the appetite for tablets, which grew an impressive 53% in Q1 from 2020 to 2021. So, we created HMD Global’s first-ever Nokia tablet to address people’s changing needs and their desire for versatile technology and features,” said HMD Global’s CEO Florian Seiche on launch. “Designed for work, learning, and play, our Nokia T20 offers the classic qualities people have come to love and expect from our smartphones, in a brand-new format.”