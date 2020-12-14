Nokia PureBook X14 laptop has been launched in India. While it comes with Nokia branding, it is built and marketed by Flipkart. It comes in an ultralight form factor and “ultra-vivid picture quality.” Under the hood lies an Intel 10th-Gen processor and comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. It has been announced in a single configuration for INR 59,990, which translates to approximately USD 815. It will be available on Flipkart to purchase starting December 18.

The Nokia PureBook X14 features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with Dolby Vision, 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, 250 nits peak brightness, and 178-degree viewing angles. It comes with Windows 10 Home Plus pre-installed. The device is powered by the Intel Core i5 10th-Gen processor with 1.6GHz base frequency and up to 4.2GHz turbo frequency. The graphics are taken care of by an integrated Intel UHD 620 Graphics with 1.1GHz turbo speeds. It has support for 4K Quick Sync Video, Intel InTru 3D Technology, and Intel Clear Video HD Technology.

There’s 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. The new Nokia laptop comes with support for Dolby Atmos support as well. As for connectivity options, it includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB type C 3.1 port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, an audio out, and a MIC In port. It is said to last up to eight hours on a single charge and comes with a 65W charger. Further, it is Windows Hello-certified with an HD IR webcam, which gives you support for facial unlock. Plus, it comes equipped with a backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel, and a precision touchpad with multiple gesture options. It weighs 1.1kg and measures 16.8mm thin.

As mentioned above, it will go on sale from Flipkart starting December 18 for INR 59,990. There is no word on global availability yet.