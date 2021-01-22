Nokia is prepping to launch its next iteration in the 6-series and 7-series. The battery capacities of both Nokia 6.3 (could be called Nokia 6.4) and Nokia 7.3 (could be called Nokia 7.4) were recently launched online as they were spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification website. Now, a Geekbench listing of Nokia ‘QuickSilver’ has appeared online. This is said to be the upcoming Nokia 6.4.

As per the listing on Geekbench, the Nokia ‘HMD Global Quicksilver’ runs Android 11 and has 6GB of RAM. The phone is listed with an unidentified Qualcomm processor. However, a report in Nashville Chatter, says that the Nokia ‘Quicksilver’ will come with the Adreno 619 GPU. This GPU is associated with the Snapdragon 690G SoC. Further, the report suggests that Nokia will skip the 6.3 and launch the Nokia 6.4 5G. The phone scored 471 points in single-core and 1,500 points in the multi-core tests on Geekbench.

As per previously leaked image, the Nokia 6.4 ppears to have a waterdrop notch to house the selfie shooter. There is a noticeable chin at the bottom while the edges have minimal bezels. On the back, the smartphone could how’s a quad rear camera setup arranged in a circular camera module. Below the module, there is an oval shaped flash as well. The phone may measure 164.9×76.8×9.2mm.

The Nokia 6.4 was seen sporting a headphone jack on the top edge. The volume rockers and the power button, which also seems to house the fingerprint sensor are present on the right edge. As per the previous report, the Nokia 6.4 is “a pretty solid mid-range Nokia phone is expected to unveil no later than April.”

Nokia 6.4 was earlier reported to sport a quad rear camera setup with ZEISS optics. Later, reports claimed that it could come with a 24MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth, and macro sensors. A recent report also revealed that the smartphone will pack a 4,500mAh battery.