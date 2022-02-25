Nokia makes a comeback in the laptop segment with PureBook Pro

There was once a time when Nokia took a shot at making laptops. It was back in 2009 when the company released Nokia 3G Booklet, but it's been a while since Nokia followed it up. The company has now partnered with French start-up OFF Global to announce its new PureBook Pro laptop. Nokia PureBook Pro is a big-screen laptop with a stylish design, Windows 11, and the latest Intel chipset. Read along and learn more about Nokia's new PureBook Pro.

PureBook Pro is made for professionals who require big displays. The laptop comes in two sizes: 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch. The display itself is an IPS panel that features FHD resolution and up to 250 nits of brightness. The laptop overall features a premium design. The Nokia PureBook Pro gives some of the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro vibes with protruded feet, round edges, speakers next to the keyboard, and many more Apple-like elements are visible throughout.

The PureBook Pro is powered by an Intel Core 12th Gen i3-1220P processor. This is one of the new 12th Gen Alder Lake processors Intel introduced just a few days ago. This is a 10-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. It can go up to a max clock speed of 4.4GHz. This processor is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

There are a number of ports available as well. Nokia PureBook Pro features two USB-C ports, one USB 3.2 port, one microSD card storage expansion slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is backed by a 57 Wh which Nokia says should power the laptop for up to 10 hours. Given the specs, you definitely won't be able to play games on it but the PureBook Pro should prove good enough for simple day-to-day tasks and productivity use.

Nokia PureBook Pro Specs

Category Nokia PureBook Pro Display 15.6-inch/17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 Weight 5.5lbs Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1220P Memory 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB M.2 SSD Ports 2x USB-C, USB 3.2 port, microSD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack Web cam 2 MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5 Battery 57 Wh (up to 10 hours claimed) Operating System Windows 11 Price €699 (15-inch), €799 (17-inch)

Nokia has priced the laptop at €699 for the 15-inch and €799 for the 17-inch models. But, hasn't detailed the availability just yet but the company says that countries like France, Belgium, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Iceland, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Morocco, Tunisia, Canada, and Thailand, will be getting the PureBook Pro in Phase 1 rollout.

You can learn more about Nokia PureBook Pro here.

Via: LaptopMag