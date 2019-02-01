Nokia MWC 2019 event confirmed by official HMD invite

We know, thanks to Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, that the company is preparing an MWC 2019 event on February 24. We also know, thanks to leaked posters, that chances are we’re finally going to see the penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView at said event. There’s also going to be a new punch-hole smartphone, if the leaks are legit.

Now, with the official invite out (seen above), we have confirmation, as official as it gets. It still doesn’t shed any light on what exactly will be unveiled. The invite doesn’t reveal anything, nor does it hint towards something, except the hashtag #GetSmart. Well, we will be smarter after the event, when we’ll bring you hands-on coverage, that is, unless we don’t see any leaks in the next couple of weeks.

The event takes place on February 24, at 4:00 PM, Barcelona time.