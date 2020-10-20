Nokia has launched a pair of wireless headphones in Europe. The Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones come with an over-ear design and 40mm dynamic drivers. They have an inbuilt battery that is rated to deliver up to 40 hours of audio playback on a single charge. Plus, they have support for voice assistant support that lets you communicate with Google Assistant or Siri. They are essentially the global variant of the Nokia Essential True Wireless Headphones E1200 that were launched in China in July.

The Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers that come with a frequency response range of between 20Hz and 20,000Hz. They are claimed to deliver an enhanced bass output. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. Moreover, they come with a 3.5mm audio jack for a wired playback experience. However, they miss out on USB Type-C port, and come with a Micro-USB port for charging.

The Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones come with a foldable headband. They pack a 500mAh non-removable battery that is rated to deliver up to 40 hours of listening time. It is said to charge fully in three hours. For a comfortable experience, they come equipped with n anodized aluminum outer cover along with soft earbuds. You can also activate Google Assistant or Siri directly through the Essential Wireless Headphones. The assistant can be used to get directions, change the existing track, or make a voice call while on the go.

The new Nokia headphones weigh 197 grams. They carry a price tag Of EUR 59 in Europe and are set to go on sale globally starting November this year. Nokia is providing the headphones in a sole Black color option.