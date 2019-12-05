Remember the smart TV Flipkart was preparing to launch under the Nokia brand? Its official!

Flipkart and Nokia have just launched the “Nokia” branded Smart Android TV. Both companies have committed towards “Make in India” initiative. The TV comes with a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, which has a bezel-less design. It supports HDR 10, MEMC technology, intelligent dimming, wide color gamut, and Dolby Vision.

The TV has a built-in 24W bottom-mounted speaker system with DTS True Surround, Dolby Audio, and JBL certification for deep bass.

The Nokia 55-inch Smart TV runs on Android 9.0, and has support for apps via Google’s Android TV Play Store. The TV is powered by the 1GHz PureX quad-core Cortex A53 processor, has 2.25GB RAM, and 16GB of storage. There is support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5 GHz), 3x HDMI, 2x USB, and an Ethernet port.

Nokia 55-inch Smart TV is priced at ₹41,999 (approximately $590), and will go on sale starting December 10 on Flipkart. Nokia said that it is planning to launch more models in different screen sizes soon.