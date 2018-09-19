Is a Nokia gaming smartphone just around the corner?

When it comes to HMD and Nokia, the headlines were busy talking about the penta-lens prototype that recently surfaced. It’s a phone that has five cameras, all of them on the back. Even though there was just a single leak of a supposed prototype, the Internet went crazy and designers started creating concepts based on the leak.

Now Nokia Mobile India has posted a short video teaser on the Twitter page. You can check it out below. It’s basically game footage with the hashtag #GameOn, but the very end of the teaser outlines the contours of a smartphone.

What this means is anyone’s guess. However, it might be a strong indication that a Nokia gaming smartphone is not only in the works, but could be approaching its announcement. If so, this particular Nokia gaming smartphone will join the ranks of Razer’s upcoming second phone, and the ASUS ROG phone.

At the same time, considering it’s Nokia India we’re talking about, it might just be about a simple mid-ranger that’s powerful enough to run games. In that case, there will be not much to think into it.