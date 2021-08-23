The new Nokia G50 has leaked in the past, and many people seem to be excited about the new low-end, 5G capable device. If and when it launches, it’s supposed to be one of the cheapest devices with 5G capability in the UK. The Nokia G50 recently leaked on what looks like is a short promotional video, revealing the design.

Nokia Mobile France has accidentally posted a promotional video teaser of the upcoming Nokia G50 5G device, which revealed the design of the phone. The video has since been removed from the site, but it has been re-uploaded for us to see (via PhoneArena).

The text under the leaked image said something along the lines of the G50 offering incredible battery life and support for 5G. It has also confirmed the 48MP camera that will be the main sensor on the back.

The Nokia G50 will be the cheapest 5G smartphone from the company. The price in the UK is rumored to be as low as £207 or about $280, which is overall a reasonable price in the UK. The taser also confirms two colors: Blue and Sand. We can also see a three-camera setup and an LED layout on the back. The main camera is rumored to be a 48MP sensor; however, we don’t know the rest of the camera specifications. What we do know is that the Nokia G50 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset and pack 4GB of memory and 64GB of built-in storage. There will be another version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is also expected to ship with Android 11.

It’s unclear when the new Nokia G50 5G will be announced, but if these leaks and rumors are anything to go by, we shouldn’t have very long until HMD officially goes ahead and announces the device officially.