Nokia just launched a new budget phone that is aimed to succeed the Nokia G20. The new Nokia G50 is a 5G capable device with a massive 6.8-inch display and a Snapdragon 480 chipset. The model looks very similar to its predecessor, and it comes with a few great features that you don’t often see at this price point.

The device leaked back in August, where the device’s design was shown off in a promotional video. The Nokia G50 5G comes with a Snapdragon 480 chipset and 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. There is also microSD card support, in case you want to expand the storage.

The Nokia G50 has a large 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of HD+ (1560 x 720). The display is limited to 60Hz, and it houses a waterdrop notch on the top. The notch features an 8MP selfie camera. Round the back, there are a total of three cameras. The primary shooter is a 48MP f/1.8 aperture, the secondary is a 5MP ultra-wide, and the third is a 2MP macro camera.

When it comes to connectivity, the Nokia G50 5G will have, you guessed it, 5G, as well as NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will come with Android 11, and Nokia promises 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

When it comes to the battery, there is a large 5,000 mAh capacity cell inside, and it also supports 18W fast charging – which is also included inside the box. The Nokia G50 will retail for $300 in the US and €270 in Europe, and you can pre-order it from today on Nokia’s website. Shipments will begin on September 30. The phone will be available in two color options, Ocean Blue and Midnight Sun.