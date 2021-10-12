HMD Global today has announced a brand new device to its existing Nokia device lineup that is affordable and has 5G at a very low price point. The new Nokia G300 is a 5G capable device that comes with a Snapdragon 480 chipset and 4GB of memory, and it promises a battery life of up to 2 days on a single charge.

The Nokia G300 5G comes with a large 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 720 x 1600. On the top, there is also a V-notch, as the company calls it. It houses an 8MP front-facing selfie camera that’s excellent for video calls or quick selfies.

On the back, there is a 16MP AF f/1.8 main sensor, a 5MP ultrawide f/2.2, and a 2MP depth sensor triple camera setup. The device has bokeh effects, EIS, OXO audio surround and wind noise cancellation, night mode, and even face unlock functionality.

When it comes to power, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G (SM4350AB) chipset and has 4GB of RAM. As for storage, there’s 64GB built-in, and there is a microSD card slot that lets you expand it up to 1TB. The G300 runs Android 11 and it even has a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio built-in, as well as two microphones.

When it comes to charging, it has a 4,470 mAh battery and it can be fast-charged at 18W, thanks to the 9V2A Quick Charge 3.0. Nokia promises the battery to last up to 2 days on a single charge by using social media, browsing, streaming, and playing a few games. The device will also have face unlock functionality – albeit, use the front camera – and a fingerprint sensor on the side.

The Nokia G300 5G will be available for $199 in Charcoal color and with the 4/64GB configuration. It can be purchased from Tracfone and Straight Talk Wireless from October 19th.