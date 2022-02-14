We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Nokia G21 officially unveiled, comes with a big battery, 90 Hz LCD screen, and more

By Sanuj Bhatia February 14, 2022, 1:30 am
Nokia G21 Source: GSMArena

Just a few days after the first rumor spurt up, Nokia has officially unveiled the successor to G20 called Nokia G21. The budget smartphone from Nokia comes with improvements in almost every department, from screen to battery to camera. Here's everything you need to know about Nokia G21.

Nokia's G20 was never a premium smartphone with flagship specs, and so isn't the G21. But, it doesn't necessarily mean that Nokia hasn't added something special to this phone. The Nokia G21 comes with a big 5,050 mAh battery. The company claims it can last up to three days on a single charge, and if history has taught us anything, Nokia smartphones can do that.

The charging technology has improved as well. Nokia G21 is now USB PD 3.0 compatible which means the phone can charge at up to 18W. However, Nokia only ships a 10W charger in the box so you may have to spend a little more to take advantage of all those watts. Nokia has added some smart power-saving modes as well. The phone now enters power-saving mode at 20% battery and then the second level of power-saving mode at 10% to further extend the battery life.

Nokia G21 Source: GSMArena

On the front of the smartphone is a big 6.5-inch 720p+ resolution display. This is the first G-series smartphone to feature a display that is capable of going up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with an adaptive display mode that drops the refresh rate to 60Hz to save battery life. This is also the first G-series smartphone that can stream Netflix in HD.

On the back of the Nokia G21 is its triple-camera setup. This setup includes a 50MP 'AI' primary camera sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Nokia has dropped the 5MP ultra-wide camera from the G20. Nonetheless, the main camera sensor comes with a lot of improvements. There's a Super Resolution mode that enhances the details of the captured image. Nokia has added a dedicated 'Night Mode' as well.

Powering the Nokia G21 is a Unisoc T606 processor. This is a 12nm node process-based octa-core chipset that comes with two Cortex-A75 cores and six A55 cores. On paper, this chipset sounds better than the Helio G35 used in G20. GPU of the Unisoc T606 is the Mali G57 MP1. This chipset is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of onboard storage. There is a microSD card storage expansion slot as well.

Nokia G21 Source: GSMArena

The phone is 4G LTE only. There's no support for 5G. It runs on Android 11 for now. Nokia says it will provide two major Android OS updates for the G21, which could mean Android 12 and Android 13. It'll also receive three years of security patches. Nokia says the G21 will come with Spotify and ExpressVPN (30-day free trial) pre-installed. Nokia G21 will be available in two colors: Nordic Blue and Dusk. The smartphone has been priced at €170 in Europe. There's no exact date of availability as such but Nokia says it will be "available soon".

Nokia G21 Specs

Category Nokia G21
Display 6.5-inch, LCD, 90Hz, 720p+
Processor Unisoc T606
Graphics Mali G57 MP1
Memory 4GB
Storage 64/128GB
Expandable Storage Yes
Rear Camera 1 50MP
Rear Camera 2 2MP macro
Rear Camera 3 2MP depth sensor
Security Fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Pin, Pattern, Password
Connectivity 4G, No 5G
Operating System Android 11
Audio Speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack
Battery 5,050 mAh
Charging tech 18W wired (USB PD 3.0), no wireless
Colors Nordic Blue, Nordic Dusk
Price €170

What are your thoughts on the Nokia G21 smartphone? Do you think this is a competitive budget smartphone? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GSMArena

