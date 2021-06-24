Nokia announced the G10 and G20 duo back in April in Europe. They marked the beginning of a whole new G-series of smartphones from the Finnish brand. However, they didn’t launch in the US. Now, HMD Global has launched the Nokia G20 in the US market. The launch comes one month after the Nokia G10 went official in the States. The Nokia G20 will be available for purchase in the U.S. starting next week for $199.99 unlocked. This price will get you the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

HMD Global has announced that the Nokia G20 will get two years of OS upgrades, which means you’ll get Android 12 and Android 13, since the device ships with Android 11. It will also get three years of security updates. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. There is no high refresh rate support here. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The latter can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card.

In the optics department, the Nokia G20 sports a quad rear camera setup. It comes with a 48MP primary camera, which is accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. You also get an 8MP selfie shooter. The device packs a 5,050mAh battery with support for 10W charging, which is average for 2021 standards. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS and Beidou. There is a fingerprint scanner on the right side doubling as the power button. Moreover, you get a Google Assistant button as well.

