nokia G10 G20 pocketnow

HMD Global has today launched a total of six smartphones, and the most interesting devices out of the bunch are the Nokia G10 and G20. They mark the beginning of a whole new G-series of smartphones from the Finnish brand. And you know who else is famous for G-series phones? Motorola. The Moto G-series phones are fairly popular and started a trend of offering decent hardware and clean software on a budget. Nokia is trying to capture some of that magic, and from the looks of it, the Nokia G10 and G20 appear to be a good start.

HMD Global is promising two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates

Both the phones share design elements and some internal hardware too. The two Nokia-branded phones offer an IPX2-certified build, feature an HD+ display, and run Android 11. More importantly, the company assures that Nokia G10 and G20 will get two major Android upgrades and security updates for the next three years. Additionally, both the phones come equipped with a 6.5-inch display that draws power from a 5,050mAh battery with 10W charging output.

nokia g10
Nokia G10

And that’s where the differences end. The Nokia G10 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13MP main snapper, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you’ll find an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Inside, it comes equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G25 SoC paired with 3/4 gigs of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

MediaTek Helio G25 for Nokia G10, and slightly faster Helio G35 for Nokia G20

Nokia G20, on the other hand, has four cameras at the pack – a 48MP primary snapper, a 5MP sensor for ultra-wide photography, a 2MP macro shooter, and another 2MP unit for depth sensing. And just like the Nokia G10, this one also features an 8MP front camera. MediaTek’s Helio G35 – in tandem with 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB storage – keeps things running inside.

nokia g20
Nokia G20

So, when can you get these phones? The Nokia G10, priced at €139, will go on sale later this month in a handful of markets. For the Nokia G20, buyers will have to fork out €159 and it will hit the shelves next month. As for color options, Nokia G10 comes in Night and Dusk shades, while the Nokia G20 comes in Night and Glacier trims.

Nokia G10 and G20 specifications

Nokia G10Nokia G20
SoftwareAndroid 11
2 years of OS upgrades
3 years of security updates		Android 11
2 years of OS upgrades
3 years of security updates
Display6.5-inch HD+
20:9 aspect ratio		6.5-inch HD+
20:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G25MediaTek Helio G35
RAM3GB / 4GB 4GB
Storage32GB / 64GB
MicroSD card up to 512GB		64GB
MicroSD card up to 512GB
Rear Cameras 13MP primary
2MP macro
2MP depth		48MP primary
5MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
2MP depth
Front Camera8MP8MP
Battery 5050mAh
10W charging		5050mAh
10W charging
ConnectivityWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/AGPS
GLONASS
Beidou		Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/AGPS
GLONASS
Beidou
ColorsNight
Dusk		Night
Glacier
Price€139€159
I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
whatsapp migrate
At last, WhatsApp starts testing chat history migration between Android and iOS
WhatsApp will reportedly enable chat history migration between Android and iOS once the upcoming multi-device support tool is released.
lg velvet review
LG is promising not one or two, but three years of OS updates
LG Electronics announced today that all its premium smartphones will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase.  
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Mi 11 Ultra packs two displays and a supreme camera system
It comes with absolutely brilliant specs.