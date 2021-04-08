HMD Global has today launched a total of six smartphones, and the most interesting devices out of the bunch are the Nokia G10 and G20. They mark the beginning of a whole new G-series of smartphones from the Finnish brand. And you know who else is famous for G-series phones? Motorola. The Moto G-series phones are fairly popular and started a trend of offering decent hardware and clean software on a budget. Nokia is trying to capture some of that magic, and from the looks of it, the Nokia G10 and G20 appear to be a good start.

HMD Global is promising two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates

Both the phones share design elements and some internal hardware too. The two Nokia-branded phones offer an IPX2-certified build, feature an HD+ display, and run Android 11. More importantly, the company assures that Nokia G10 and G20 will get two major Android upgrades and security updates for the next three years. Additionally, both the phones come equipped with a 6.5-inch display that draws power from a 5,050mAh battery with 10W charging output.

Nokia G10

And that’s where the differences end. The Nokia G10 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13MP main snapper, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you’ll find an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Inside, it comes equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G25 SoC paired with 3/4 gigs of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

MediaTek Helio G25 for Nokia G10, and slightly faster Helio G35 for Nokia G20

Nokia G20, on the other hand, has four cameras at the pack – a 48MP primary snapper, a 5MP sensor for ultra-wide photography, a 2MP macro shooter, and another 2MP unit for depth sensing. And just like the Nokia G10, this one also features an 8MP front camera. MediaTek’s Helio G35 – in tandem with 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB storage – keeps things running inside.

Nokia G20

So, when can you get these phones? The Nokia G10, priced at €139, will go on sale later this month in a handful of markets. For the Nokia G20, buyers will have to fork out €159 and it will hit the shelves next month. As for color options, Nokia G10 comes in Night and Dusk shades, while the Nokia G20 comes in Night and Glacier trims.

Nokia G10 and G20 specifications

Nokia G10 Nokia G20 Software Android 11

2 years of OS upgrades

3 years of security updates Android 11

2 years of OS upgrades

3 years of security updates Display 6.5-inch HD+

20:9 aspect ratio 6.5-inch HD+

20:9 aspect ratio Processor MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio G35 RAM 3GB / 4GB 4GB Storage 32GB / 64GB

MicroSD card up to 512GB 64GB

MicroSD card up to 512GB Rear Cameras 13MP primary

2MP macro

2MP depth 48MP primary

5MP ultra-wide

2MP macro

2MP depth Front Camera 8MP 8MP Battery 5050mAh

10W charging 5050mAh

10W charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/AGPS

GLONASS

Beidou Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/AGPS

GLONASS

Beidou Colors Night

Dusk Night

Glacier Price €139 €159