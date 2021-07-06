The Nokia 9 PureView was everything but a big success. HMD Global wanted it to be the new flagship device that would put the Nokia name back on the map, but sadly that didn’t happen, in fact, it failed to impress and it wasn’t successful.

After years of waiting, we might finally see a true successor of the Nokia 9 PureView, although the name has changed since then. According to ITHome (via GSMArena), HMD is now finally preparing to launch a new 5G flagship in China on November 11, on 11.11 – Singles’ Day, a huge shopping event in China.

The news isn’t just based on rumors or leaks, it’s a direct quote by Zhang Yucheng, Product Manager for HMD in China. Unfortunately, not other information was shared that would reveal any specifications of the new, upcoming device. What we know so far is that Nokia might not use the “9.3” naming for its upcoming flagship, instead, we should expect something new.

Nokia has been focusing on the X series for a while now, so it only makes sense to assume it will be based on that. The new Nokia X50 is reportedly coming with a 108MP camera and a Snapdragon 775 chipset. It is alleged to include Zeiss optics for all the cameras, coming with a 6.5-inch QHD+ 120Hz display and a 6000mAh battery. We’re unsure if this could be the new device launching soon, given that the chipset is more powerful than other recent devices from the company, it’s not a flagship chipset.

We have no concrete information on what to expect, but we would assume that it will have a 6-inch or larger AMOLED display with 120Hz high refresh rate, a flagship Snapdragon chipset and a large battery with fast charging. Camera wise, we’re probably not expecting anything similar to the PureView’s camera setup, given how it performed.