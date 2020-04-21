Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and HUAWEI are among the major smartphone makers that have extended the warranty and replacement duration for their products during the ongoing global health crisis. HMD Global has now joined that list and has announced a warranty extension of 60 days on all Nokia-branded phones.

The Finnish company has extended the warranty of all Nokia phones – both smartphones and feature phones – by a span of 60 days. However, it is valid only for devices whose warranty was set to expire between March 15, 2020 and May 15, 2020.

Also, the warranty extension is applicable in all regions where the company’s repair and return services have been affected owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. For customers based in Europe and the US, they can choose the company’s online repair and return services to avail requisite assistance in the specified timeframe.

Source: Nokia