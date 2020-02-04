Up next
A new Nokia smartphone with codename “Captain America” has surfaced online. The handset is expected to be Nokia 5.2.

The leak comes from noted tipster Evan Blass, who took Twitter to share hands-on images of an upcoming Nokia phone. The handset appears to be sporting a waterdrop notch at the front.

Coming to the rear panel, the alleged Nokia 5.2 can be seen featuring a quad rear camera setup. The four cameras are arranged in a circular module with a dual-LED flash sitting at the center. Moreover, the rear panel has a glossy finish and a curved profile.

The upcoming Nokia “Captain America” will cost $180. Further, the handset could be launched at an event scheduled by Nokia on February 23 in Barcelona.

Source: Evan Blass

