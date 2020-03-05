Nokia 5.2
Author
Tags

Nokia ‘Captain Ameria’ aka Nokia 5.2 has been in the rumor mill for a while now. It seems like the device is all set to be launched at the March 19 HMD Global event.

The alleged Nokia 5.2 has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing does not reveal the SoC. However, the device is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 6-series chipset. It received a single-core score of 313 and a multi-core score of 1419.

According to the listing, the smartphone will come in a 3GB RAM model. It will run Android 10.

Earlier rumors have claimed that the phone will feature a 6.2-inch display, a 3,500mAh battery, and up to 4GB of RAM with 64GB onboard storage. It may be priced at EUR 169.

Further, previously leaked images have also revealed a quad rear camera setup.

Source: Geekbench

You May Also Like

OPPO Find X2 goes on sale before launch, and reveals its specs

The new OPPO Find X2 is already listed in a Vietnamese retailer that gives us an idea of what will come with the device once it launches

Pocketnow Daily: Your Next iPhone might have a REMOVABLE BATTERY?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possibility of getting removable batteries in your next iPhone, Facebook’s F8 cancelation and more
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 44,999

To cushion the extra Rs 5,000, Samsung is offering an additional upgrade bonus.