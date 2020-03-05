Nokia ‘Captain Ameria’ aka Nokia 5.2 has been in the rumor mill for a while now. It seems like the device is all set to be launched at the March 19 HMD Global event.

The alleged Nokia 5.2 has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing does not reveal the SoC. However, the device is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 6-series chipset. It received a single-core score of 313 and a multi-core score of 1419.

According to the listing, the smartphone will come in a 3GB RAM model. It will run Android 10.

Earlier rumors have claimed that the phone will feature a 6.2-inch display, a 3,500mAh battery, and up to 4GB of RAM with 64GB onboard storage. It may be priced at EUR 169.

Further, previously leaked images have also revealed a quad rear camera setup.

Source: Geekbench