We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

HMD Global has just launched its latest budget Android phone – the Nokia C3. The latest Nokia offering has a rather outdated design with thick bezels on the front, but that is forgivable given the phone’s low asking price. Notably, there is a customizable “Xpress Key” on the side that can be pressed to trigger certain apps or functions.

On the front, you’ll find a 5.99-inch HD+ display while an unidentified octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz ticks under the hood. There is an 8MP camera at the back, and a 5MP snapper on the front to handle selfies and video calls. Nokia C3 comes equipped with a rather small 3,040mAh battery, but given the phone’s frugal hardware, it will likely last a full day on a single charge.

Nokia C3 specifications

Display5.99-inch HD+ IPS
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Expandable up to 128GB
Rear Camera8MP (F/2.0)
Front Camera5MP (F/2.4)
Battery3,040mAh
SoftwareAndroid
Dimensions159.9 x 77 x 8.69 mm
Weight184.5 grams

Nokia C3 price and availability

The Nokia C3 is priced at CNY 699 (~ $100 / Rs. 7,500) for the sole configuration and is already up for pre-orders in Nordic Blue and Gold Sand colors, while shipments are expected to begin on August 13 in China. However, the Finnish company has not revealed plans regarding the phone’s international availability.

Source: Nokia China

