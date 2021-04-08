It looks like in 2021, HMD Global is really going after all key price brackets – except flagships – in which phones sell by the bucketloads. Aside from launching the new X-series and G-series phones targeting various mid-range tiers, the company is expanding the entry-level C-series with two new additions – the Nokia C10 and C20. Both the phones run Android 11 (Go Edition) and have been promised to receive quarterly security updates for the next couple of years.

Nokia C10

Almost identical, except for the chip inside and a different coat of paint

While the names are different, the two phones are identical, from design and camera specs, and all the way down to the dimensions and weight. The only two differences are the SoC inside and the color options and the color options. The Nokia C10 comes armed with the Unisoc SC7331e chip, while the Nokia C20 employs the slightly faster Unisoc SC9863a SoC.

Each device offers a paltry 1GB / 2GB of RAM and up to 32 gigs of onboard storage. Thankfully, the onboard storage can be expanded by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. Both the phones offer a single 5MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. HMD Global has equipped the Nokia C10 and C20 with a 6.517-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display that has a waterdrop notch at the top.

Nokia C20

The two devices pack a removable 3,000mAh battery that charges at a meager 5W output. Now, about the pricing and availability part. Starting at €89, the Nokia C20 will go on sale in April, and will be available in a choice of two color options – Sand and Dark Blue. As for the Nokia C10, it starts at €75 and will be up for grabs in Light Purple and Grey trims starting June.

Nokia C10 and C20 specifications

Nokia C10 Nokia C20 Software Android 11 (Go Edition)

2 years of quarterly security updates Android 11 (Go Edition)

2 years of quarterly security updates Display 6.517-inch

HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels)

400 nits brightness

20:9 aspect ratio 6.517-inch

HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels)

400 nits brightness

20:9 aspect ratio Processor Unisoc SC7331e Unisoc SC9863a RAM 1GB / 2GB 1GB / 2GB Storage 16GB / 32GB

MicroSD card up to 256GB 16GB / 32GB

MicroSD card up to 256GB Rear Cameras 5MP (f/2.2) fixed focus 5MP Front Camera 5MP (f/2.2) fixed focus 5MP Battery 3,000mAh

5W charging

Removable battery 3,000mAh

5W charging

Removable battery Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS/AGPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS/AGPS Colors Light Purple

Grey Dark Blue

Sand Price €75 €89

Nokia Lite Earbuds

Aside from launching six smartphones, HMD Global has also launched new true wireless earbuds called Nokia Lite Earbuds (BH205). Priced at €39, these earbuds come in Polar Sea and Charcoal colors and will go on sale later this month.