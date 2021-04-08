nokia c10 and c20

It looks like in 2021, HMD Global is really going after all key price brackets – except flagships – in which phones sell by the bucketloads. Aside from launching the new X-series and G-series phones targeting various mid-range tiers, the company is expanding the entry-level C-series with two new additions – the Nokia C10 and C20. Both the phones run Android 11 (Go Edition) and have been promised to receive quarterly security updates for the next couple of years.

Nokia C10

Almost identical, except for the chip inside and a different coat of paint

While the names are different, the two phones are identical, from design and camera specs, and all the way down to the dimensions and weight. The only two differences are the SoC inside and the color options and the color options. The Nokia C10 comes armed with the Unisoc SC7331e chip, while the Nokia C20 employs the slightly faster Unisoc SC9863a SoC.

Each device offers a paltry 1GB / 2GB of RAM and up to 32 gigs of onboard storage. Thankfully, the onboard storage can be expanded by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. Both the phones offer a single 5MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. HMD Global has equipped the Nokia C10 and C20 with a 6.517-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display that has a waterdrop notch at the top.

Nokia C20

The two devices pack a removable 3,000mAh battery that charges at a meager 5W output. Now, about the pricing and availability part. Starting at €89, the Nokia C20 will go on sale in April, and will be available in a choice of two color options – Sand and Dark Blue. As for the Nokia C10, it starts at €75 and will be up for grabs in Light Purple and Grey trims starting June.

Nokia C10 and C20 specifications

 Nokia C10Nokia C20
SoftwareAndroid 11 (Go Edition)
2 years of quarterly security updates		Android 11 (Go Edition)
2 years of quarterly security updates
Display6.517-inch
HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels)
400 nits brightness
20:9 aspect ratio		6.517-inch
HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels)
400 nits brightness
20:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorUnisoc SC7331eUnisoc SC9863a
RAM1GB / 2GB1GB / 2GB 
Storage16GB / 32GB
MicroSD card up to 256GB		16GB / 32GB
MicroSD card up to 256GB
Rear Cameras 5MP (f/2.2) fixed focus5MP 
Front Camera5MP (f/2.2) fixed focus5MP
Battery 3,000mAh
5W charging
Removable battery		3,000mAh
5W charging
Removable battery
ConnectivityWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.2
GPS/AGPS 		Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.2
GPS/AGPS 
ColorsLight Purple
Grey		Dark Blue
Sand
Price€75€89

Nokia Lite Earbuds

Nokia Lite Earbuds

Aside from launching six smartphones, HMD Global has also launched new true wireless earbuds called Nokia Lite Earbuds (BH205). Priced at €39, these earbuds come in Polar Sea and Charcoal colors and will go on sale later this month.

