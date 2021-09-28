nokia tablet unveiling october 6

Nokia isn’t a name that pops up every now and then in the Android smartphone world, let alone the tablets. However, according to a new teaser, Nokia is looking to step into the tablet market as. HMD is teasing a tablet launch on Twitter set for October 6th.

The official Nokia Mobile Twitter account has put a tweet that reads, “Everything you’d expect from a Nokia phone in a tablet. Coming 6.10.21.” The side profile of the tablet is visible next to the Nokia 3310 in the teaser.

Even though HMD hasn’t said a word on its tablet, early retail listings spotted by NokiaMob reveal additional details. The report claims Nokia’s first tablet will be called Nokia T20. It’ll have a 10.36-inch screen, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It’ll be available in two variants: one with WiFi and LTE connectivity, and the other one with only WiFi.

The report also details its pricing. It claims the Nokia T20 with only WiFi will be priced around £185 (~ $250) meanwhile the WiFi + LTE variant is expected to be priced around £202 (~ $280).

Nokia is entering the Android tablet market when it’s starting to spice up again. Just yesterday, HONOR announced its new Pad V7. HP also announced its own 11-inch tablet that runs Windows 11. Even OPPO is looking to enter the tablet segment. Will Nokia’s first Android tab be able to compete with the basic iPad and Galaxy tab? Only time will tell.




