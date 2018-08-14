Nokia Android Pie plans reportedly covering all of its portfolio
Every Nokia phone created and sold by HMD Global will reportedly receive Android Pie, though some phones will come before others.
For what we know, we already have the Nokia 7 Plus that’s undergoing the Android P beta process right now and could have another round of updates before the final version is published. Furthermore, Nokia Mobile has told users on Twitter that Android Pie will also run on the Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8.
Hi, Android Pie will be available for the Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8. Roll-out will be phased as usual to secure quality delivery. Nokia 7 Plus is part of the Android One program, which guarantees two years of software updates, including Pie.
— Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) August 8, 2018
People started asking about Nokia phones not listed in the tweet and other minutia at which point Nokia resorted to a form response.
HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, remains committed to our promise of pure, secure and up to date android. We will work together with our community of beta testers to ensure our fans receive the best pure experience of Android Pie. Stay tuned for further updates.
— Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) August 14, 2018
Now, SuomiMobiili.fi is now reporting that virtually all of HMD’s portfolio will be upgraded to Android 9. This goes from devices running Android Go (Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 1) to last year’s starters (Nokia 2, 3, 5, 6), the flagships (Nokia 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Sirocco) the updates (Nokia 3.1, 5.1, 6.1, 6.1 Plus) and the Chinese-only Nokia X5 and Nokia X6.
It’s interesting to note Nokia Mobile’s response with regards to the Android One program, specifically calling out the two-year OS support window. Does that mean that HMD Global has a sliding scale for how long a phone gets patched and maintained?
Plenty of unknowns to be answered, but the main known entity needed going forward is patience: rolling Pie out will take time.
