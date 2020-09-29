We have been receiving a couple of interesting rumors and leaks from Nokia lately. It seems that we may see the launch of three new devices as soon as November, including the Nokia 9.3 PureView. However, this time we are going to focus on software, as the company in charge of manufacturing Nokia phones, HMD Global, seems to have revealed some information concerning the Android 11 rollout to its devices to take it down moments after.

It seems that HMD Global has most of its plans to upgrade its Nokia devices, at had posted a rough timeline depicting when each device would receive the new Android 11 software update. However, we may believe that some details need to be checked since the timeline was taken down quickly after being published.

According to the image posted by HMD Global, we could expect to see Android 11 OTA updates for the Nokia 8.3 5G, the Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3, and the Nokia 8.1 during Q4 of 2020. The next devices to receive the update would be the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 2.3, and the Nokia 3.4 sometime in Q1 2021, with the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 7.2, and Nokia 6.2 sometime between Q1 and Q2 2021. Finally, the Nokia 1 Plus and the Nokia 9 PureView would be left for last, as they would receive the update in Q2 2021.

Now, the image may have been taken down because the update timeline may still be under revision, but at least we got a glimpse of what to expect. Remember that Nokia phones are part of the Android One program, which means that they receive Android updates rather fast when compared to other OEMs. Now, we will also have to wait for the launch of the new Nokia 9.3 PureView, which may launch with the Nokia 7.3, Nokia 6.3, to see if they arrive with Android 11 out of the box, or if we will also have to wait for an update.

Source GSM Arena

Via Love Nokia