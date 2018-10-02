Remember when we told you at the end of August that there’s nothing stopping HMD from building a PureView Nokia? That’s because the PureView brand, which went from Nokia to Microsoft as part of the acquisition, has returned to HMD, which is the new home for Nokia phones. It sure looks like the company is indeed planning on using the PureView brand, and it will apparently be part of a device name.

Nokia 9 PureView is what an upcoming phone will be called, according to reports. What we don’t know is whether it will be the penta-lens Nokia we’ve seen, or another device. Our best guess is that it will indeed be the name of the phone packing those five shooters on the back.

We’ve initially seen the device at the beginning of September. Shortly after, a picture of said device surface, adding more to the mystery. That’s all artists needed to create renders and concept designs.

Regardless, a phone with PureView in its name, like the Nokia 9 PureView in today’s report, will have to live up to photography expectations. The PureView brand, coupled with ZEISS lenses, will have to deliver excellent photos.

Reports a conflicting about the launch of said device. While some claim we’re going to likely see it next year, around MWC, today’s report mentions “soon”. Four months until MWC can be considered soon, but that’s all we’ve got for now.