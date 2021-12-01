Nokia 9 PureView won't receive Android 11: Nokia offers discounts on X-Series instead

Nokia unveiled the Nokia 9 PureView after making a comeback to the market, and it’s the first flagship smartphone that was produced by the new owner, HMD Global. The Nokia 9 PureView packed the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset, but sadly Nokia never managed to make a successor, and this particular device was also very slow at receiving updates. According to the latest confirmation by Nokia, the Nokia 9 PureView will not even receive Android 11, instead, the company will offer discounts to upgrade to new budget devices.

Nokia posted a page on its website confirming the news that its one and only flagship device will not receive any more OS updates due to incompatibilities between the camera and the software. The worst thing of all this isn’t even that Nokia isn’t offering updates to its flagship device, but that it’s recommending users to downgrade to devices such as the Nokia XR20, which is powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset – and the company doesn’t have any other flagship devices.

“Nokia phones are about offering the best possible smartphone experience, day in and day out. It’s something we take pride in. That is why we had to make the tough choice not to offer the Android 11 software upgrade for Nokia 9 PureView. Incompatibilities between the camera and the software would have led to a compromised experience that does not meet our high standards. Your current Nokia 9 PureView won’t change and you will continue to receive security updates. But, for those of you looking to make the jump to Android 11, we’re offering a 50% discount on Nokia XR20, or another device depending on regional availability.”

It’s not surprising to see that some users are angry about the new changes, and many have voiced their concerns on Twitter. HMD Global was never known for updating its devices in a timely manner, and stopping OS support for the one and only flagship devices will certainly not impress power users and fans.