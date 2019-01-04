The Nokia 9 PureView is still not official yet. As a matter of fact, it’s still just a rumor. Last we heard of it was when we saw a video and some renders leak, following up on chatter that it might arrive at the end of the month. So, with that in mind, we are already hearing about its possible successor. Now, keep in mind, the information comes from a relatively fresh Twitter account with no track record for accuracy. Keep that in mind and stay skeptical about it.

Snapdragon 855 and 5G support are hinted to be featured on the Nokia 9 PureView successor, which will allegedly arrive in August, at least that’s what the report claims. It also suggests the same penta-lens setup, granted, with a larger sensor and better imaging qualities. The display hinted is a 2K edge-to-edge screen with camera hole, meaning that HMD, according to this rumor, will adopt the punch-hole.

We believe that it is too early to read too much into this, but, as far as rumors go, there you have it. Nokia 9 PureView successor, with 5G, and penta-lens, coming in August.

Nokia 9 PureView successor with Snapdragon 855 planned tentatively in August 2019. 5G support, Penta-Lens camera, 2K display true edge-to-edge display with camera hole. @Nokiapoweruser #Nokia #Nokia9PureView — Nokia_Leaks (@LeaksNokia) January 2, 2019