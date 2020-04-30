Nokia 9 PureView has finally started receiving the Android 10 update in India. The update’s rollout began in December. The company had said that it would be a phased one with few markets receiving it first.

The Android 10 update for Nokia 9 PureView brings new dark mode, more gesture navigation options, smart reply, better privacy controls, a new focus mode, and more. The update is of 839MB and it also brings the April 2020 security patch.

If you haven’t received a notification, check for the update manually in Settings > About Phone > System updates > Check for update.

With Android 10, Nokia 9 PureView joins 12 other Nokia phones that have received the latest Android OS since its official launch last year.

Source: Twitter