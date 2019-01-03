Nokia 9 PureView specs leaked, Sony Xperia XZ4 with triple cameras | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, a new video shows us all of the features of the upcoming Nokia 9 PureView. Recent leaks show us a very tall Sony Xperia XZ4 with triple rear cameras and a headphone jack. New case leaks of the Galaxy S10 show us the device’s size compared to the Galaxy S9. According to a new report, the long awaited Galaxy foldable phone will bring a triple-camera setup. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy Note 8 at Best Buy.



