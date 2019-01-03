Nokia 9 PureView specs leaked, Sony Xperia XZ4 with triple cameras | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, a new video shows us all of the features of the upcoming Nokia 9 PureView. Recent leaks show us a very tall Sony Xperia XZ4 with triple rear cameras and a headphone jack. New case leaks of the Galaxy S10 show us the device’s size compared to the Galaxy S9. According to a new report, the long awaited Galaxy foldable phone will bring a triple-camera setup. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy Note 8 at Best Buy.
- New leaked video of the Nokia 9 PureView with its specs?
- Alleged Xperia XZ4 screen protector and case confirm tall display and triple-camera setup
- Alleged Galaxy S10+ case gets leaked, hints at phone size
- What is the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
- The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is just $360 at Best Buy, with a catch
