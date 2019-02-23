This Nokia 9 PureView sample picture gets us excited about the phone

Konsta Punkka, a photographer based in Finland, has been apparently traveling around with a Nokia 9 PureView in his pocket. The image you see below was posted on his Instagram account. The text accompanying the picture doesn’t reveal the phone’s name or model, but does mention that Punkka will be on stage at Nokia’s February 24 event. We know the main highlight of said event will be the penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView, and the sample picture is astonishing.

Even though the post specifically mentions that the image has been edited, it is still a great image. Editing was done on a Nokia phone, the same one used to capture this otherwise difficult image, with very bright and very dark portions in the scene.

There’s a lot of compression going on thanks to how Instagram shrinks and compresses uploaded images, but still the details are fine and clearly visible. It is yet unknown how those five cameras on the Nokia 9 PureView will work in order to capture light and color, but we’re pretty excited to hear official word from HMD. Smartphone photography will definitely get to the next level this year, thanks to innovations from HMD and Huawei.