Nokia 9 PureView launching before MWC, another rumor suggests

We feel like we know everything about the penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView, that’s how many rumors, leaks, and reports we’ve written about. Things were falling slowly but nicely into place since we first heard of HMD’s plans to release a Nokia phone with five cameras. A rumor late last year suggested that there will be a special Nokia 9 PureView event at the end of January, and now another report claims something similar.

Apparently, HMD doesn’t want to share the headlines with other companies, and is planning on an event prior to MWC. The Nokia 9 PureView deserves undivided attention, according to this new report which suggests a launch before the Barcelona show.

The report also throws some specs around, including a 5.9-inch OLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. There will reportedly be two versions, one with 6GB and one with 8GB RAM, paired with 128GB storage, and 4,150mAh battery, all powered by Android Pie. We’ve already heard about a Nokia 9 PureView successor that might arrive in August — or probably at IFA — one that will bump the specs by replacing the processor with the latest Snapdragon 855, adding 5G support, and improving the camera.

In-display fingerprint scanner is also being mentioned, of course, alongside those five cameras on the back, placed in a weird arrangement. All of this will likely cost around $850-$900, if the report is accurate. We’ll keep you posted as we find out more.