Nokia 9 PureView leaks, iPhone Xs Max explodes | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, leaks of the Nokia 9 PureView have emerged through Evan Blass. According to bank analysts, Apple will have a 10% decrease in iPhone sales leaving them at 45 million units. An iPhone XS Max exploded recently in an Ohio. Xiaomi is making two new triple-camera smartphones for 2019 and they’re being called for the Mi 9 and Mi Mix 4. We end today’s show with BOGO deals from T-Mobile on wearables.
- New leaked video of the Nokia 9 PureView with its specs?
- Another bank makes another cut in its iPhone XS sales forecast
- iPhone XS Max explodes in man’s back pocket, report claims
- We could get a new Xiaomi Mi 9 and a Mi Mix 4 with triple cameras
- T-Mobile Galaxy Watch BOGO deal starts January 2, plus Apple Watch and more
