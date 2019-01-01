Nokia 9 PureView leaks, iPhone Xs Max explodes | Pocketnow Daily

Android

On Pocketnow Daily, leaks of the Nokia 9 PureView have emerged through Evan Blass. According to bank analysts, Apple will have a 10% decrease in iPhone sales leaving them at 45 million units. An iPhone XS Max exploded recently in an Ohio. Xiaomi is making two new triple-camera smartphones for 2019 and they’re being called for the Mi 9 and Mi Mix 4. We end today’s show with BOGO deals from T-Mobile on wearables.


