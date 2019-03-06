Nokia 9 PureView has first software update
To think that you could buy the Nokia 9 PureView just days ago and now you actually have a security update to download and install.
HMD Global continues to push forward with timely software updates to its phones and has made a great first impression by announcing on Sunday that a software update to tune photo capture quality would be out the next day.
I’m also super excited! We will Over-The-Air you new SW Monday US time. Has ton of updates on image quality tuning. Please update before finalizing your review 🙏— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 4, 2019
Chief product officer Juho Sarvikas then followed up early the next morning saying that the OTA was rolling out in the United States.
Update rolling out right now for US. When you get the chance please check 😎— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 4, 2019
We should note that we can’t give all the credit to the Nokia team on this device as the phone launched with the January 1 security patches. Plus, other OEMs such as RED have used at-launch software updates to pave over problems found in early media reviews. But still, an update is an update.
Discuss This Post