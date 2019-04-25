HMD looking into Nokia 9 PureView fingerprint scanner issue

We’ve been waiting for a software update to hit our Nokia 9 PureView review unit so we can finally publish our review, and we did. Check it out if you missed it, our own resident professional photographer Adam Lein took it for a spin. Sadly, said software update which was meant to improve the in-display fingerprint scanner, and overall fingerprint registration, introduced more problems, as the phone can now easily be unlocked with pretty much any fingerprint.

The issue of unregistered fingers being able to unlock the Nokia 9 PureView triggered a response from HMD Global, which will look into the issue, despite not being able to reproduce the issue. The fact that there are plenty of reports of this issue popping up in different places, and that is not easily reproduced, raises some serious security and privacy concerns. HMD Global will likely issue a software update in the coming days patching the vulnerability.