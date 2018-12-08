Penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView officially mentioned as it faces some delays

As HMD Global celebrating two years of Nokia, it does so with great success. We’ve heard how the company managed to sell 70 million phones, including feature phones, over the course of the past 24 months. It managed to revive the Nokia brand, and also rekindled things with ZEISS, as it got the PureView brand back. And what better way to mark all of that than with a penta-lens smartphone, the rumored Nokia 9 PureView? There were plenty of rumors and reports around this weird smartphone, but now we are officially hearing about it.

We are hearing, maybe for the first time, officially about the Nokia 9. The name was mentioned by Nokia’s German PR, Britta Gerbracht, who also said that there were some delays. Apparently, the company is not yet fully satisfied with the phone’s camera performance. Some production challenges were also mentioned with the manufacturer, which is Foxconn.

The need for excellence, especially over photography, in a camera-oriented phone, is understanding. HMD wants to once again focus on high quality, especially that the last premium smartphone, the Nokia 8 Sirocco, didn’t reportedly perform as expected. We expect the Nokia 9 PureView to be launched early next year, possible at the 2019 MWC.