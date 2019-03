HMD announced at the end of February, that the Nokia 9 PureView announced at MWC 2019, will be available in the U.S. starting March 3, which is today. Additionally, those who choose to secure their own penta-lens unit will get a special promotional price between today, March 3 and March 10. The offer includes a $100 discount from the retail price of $699. After March 10, the Nokia 9 PureView will cost its normal price.

So, if you want to grab your own Nokia 9 PureView and benefit from the $100 off, for a final price of $599, all you have to do is click here. Be advised that you only have one week to save that $100. If you decide to purchase at the promotional discounted price, B&H Photo will also throw in a free, $39-worh NuForce BE2 Bluetooth headphone, or a Huawei Band 3e activity tracker.