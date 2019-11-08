Nokia 9 PureView
Author
Tags

Announced in February at the 2019 MWC, the Nokia 9 PureView is the world’s first penta-camera smartphone. It features five 12MP cameras on the back, of which two RGB, and three monochrome, all identical at f/1.8, 1.25um.

Even though it’s a wave-one 2019 device, it still packs quite a punch thanks to its Snapdragon 845 chip, 6GB of RAM, And 128GB of storage. It’s got a 5.99-inch P-OLED Nokia PureDisplay with QHD+ resolution, and a 3,320mAh battery.

Usually going for $699, you can now grab it, while supplies last, for $399.99. That’s $300 off the original price, over at B&H.

To make the deal even sweeter, B&H is throwing in a free Mint Mobile SIM card, as well as a free 10,500mAh mophie juice pack. Hurry, supply is limited!

Source: B&H

You May Also Like
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro review: the best phone you can’t get, and that’s OK

In our Huawei Mate 30 Pro review we’re trying to answer the question of whether the phone can survive without Google support, and should you buy it?

Companies could soon get licenses to sell to Huawei

Good news for Huawei: In a recent Bloomberg interview, Commerce Secretary W. Ross said he was optimistic about reaching a “Phase One” China deal this month.

The upcoming Moto Razr has been spotted in the wild, with a huge chin

It seems that the new Moto Razr is already being caught in the wild, with a huge chin, and there’s a picture to prove it