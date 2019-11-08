Announced in February at the 2019 MWC, the Nokia 9 PureView is the world’s first penta-camera smartphone. It features five 12MP cameras on the back, of which two RGB, and three monochrome, all identical at f/1.8, 1.25um.

Even though it’s a wave-one 2019 device, it still packs quite a punch thanks to its Snapdragon 845 chip, 6GB of RAM, And 128GB of storage. It’s got a 5.99-inch P-OLED Nokia PureDisplay with QHD+ resolution, and a 3,320mAh battery.

Usually going for $699, you can now grab it, while supplies last, for $399.99. That’s $300 off the original price, over at B&H.

To make the deal even sweeter, B&H is throwing in a free Mint Mobile SIM card, as well as a free 10,500mAh mophie juice pack. Hurry, supply is limited!

